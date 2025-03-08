Delhi cabinet forms panel for implementation of Mahila Samman Yojana BJP leader JP Nadda said that the scheme will be implemented immediately for the women of the national capital.

The Delhi Cabinet has approved an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, under which women in Delhi will receive Rs 2,500 each per month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda said on Saturday. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said a committee headed by her has been formed to implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Nadda speaking at an event, congratulated the women of Delhi and said the scheme would be launched immediately. He emphasised that the work for women's empowerment has now begun in Delhi with the introduction of the scheme. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other senior leaders were present at the event.

Senior ministers Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra will also be part of the committee, she said, adding that a dedicated web portal will be launched for registrations under the scheme.

In the run-up to last month's Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP had pledged Rs 2,500 each per month for women, surpassing the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) offer of Rs 2,100. The party's strategy paid off as it secured a sweeping victory, winning 48 of the 70 seats and marking its return to power in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years.