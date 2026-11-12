Woman selling flowers assaulted in Delhi's Hauz Khas for refusing to sell drugs, no FIR filed yet | Video

New Delhi:

A shocking incident has emerged from South Delhi's Hauz Khas where a woman selling flowers and garlands was allegedly assaulted with sticks by multiple men. As per sources, the woman had refused to sell drugs, after which the miscreants attacked her. The woman alleges that Soni, an operative of the drug mafia operating in the area, forced her to sell drugs, but she refused. Following this, the accused, along with some of his associates, brutally attacked the woman with sticks on the day of Chhoti Diwali on November 7.

The CCTV video showed that the woman was hit hard on the head with a stick, causing her to collapse. Meanwhile, no FIR has been filed even after days following the incident. The police is now taking cognizance of the matter after video went viral on social media. As per the statement issued by the DCP (South Zone) of Delhi Police, no complaint related to the incident has been filed at the Hauz Khas Police Station.

However, based on information received on social media, the matter has been taken cognizance of, and a police team has been deployed to identify and search for the individuals involved. The DCP also stated that strict legal action will be taken against the culprits as per the law.

Similar incident: 16-year-old boy stabbed to death for resisting phone snatching attempt in Delhi's Wazirabad

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death after allegedly resisting an attempt to snatch his mobile phone in north Delhi's Wazirabad, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Devansh. According to preliminary information, Devansh had gone out with his friends on Saturday to purchase firecrackers ahead of Diwali. At around 2:30 am, while the group was returning through Surendra Colony, some men allegedly stopped them and tried to snatch his mobile phone.

"When he resisted, the accused stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot. His friends rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," a senior police officer said. A forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene, while police examined CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

The victim's brother, Nitin, said the family had been preparing for Diwali when Devansh left home to buy firecrackers. Recalling the incident, he alleged that the attackers first tried to take his money before grabbing Devansh from behind and stabbing him.

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