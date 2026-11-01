Woman among 3 arrested over pro-Khalistan graffiti targeting Diljit Dosanjh at Delhi Metro stations

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly writing pro-Khalistan graffiti at metro stations in the national capital, said officials on Sunday, adding the accused were purportedly in contact with individuals linked to the banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The pro-Khalistani graffiti targeting singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was found on October 29 at the Jahangirpuri Metro Station and on October 30 at the Shastri Nagar Metro Station.

According to the police, the accused -- identified as 30-year-old Sumeet alias Raftaar, 22-year-old Sumit Kumar alias Kaka, and 22-year-old Gurpreet -- were lured with a hefty amount of money for making the graffiti at the metro stations and attempt to disturb public order.

The police said Sumeet hails from Haryana's Panipat, while Sumit is from Punjab's Gurdaspur and Gurpreet is from Hoshiarpur.

How the police cracked down the case

The investigation was launched by the Northern Range of the Delhi Police Special Cell. The team was led by inspectors Anukul Panwar and Parveen Kumar, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rahul Kumar Singh.

The team examined the CCTV footage and gathered local intelligence, which helped the police identify the first accused, Sumeet. Later, the police carried out further investigation, and operations were conducted in Punjab, leading to the arrest of Sumit and Gurpreet.

While interrogating the three, the police found that Sumit played the key role in the entire operation. He was in contact with individuals associated with the pro-Khalistan outfits. He was asked by them to download a particular encrypted messaging app for receiving instructions.

Police identify Sumeet as mastermind

The police believe that Sumeet, who studied till class 12, was the mastermind. Previously, he worked as a freelance content creator on the Bigo Live platform, which was banned by the Centre in 2019. He later joined the Tango Live platform, where he met Sumit.

According to the police, Sumeet had travelled to Ludhiana around a week before the incident. Subsequently, the three travelled to Delhi by taxi and reached Kashmere Gate ISBT on October 29.

Upon arrival, Sumeet went to Jahangirpuri Metro Station and recorded a video while making the graffiti. Meanwhile, Sumit and Gurpreet had gone to the Shastri Nagar Metro Station.

The police have now registered two FIRs under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and Section 62(2) of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. Further investigation remains underway, and action will be taken accordingly.

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