Will Kejriwal and Atishi attend Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony? BJP to send invite for tomorrow's event The BJP said Virender Sachdeva will send the invite to outgoing CM of Delhi Atishi, Former CM Arvind kejriwal and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav for swearing in ceremony on Thursday.

Amid preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi’s new chief minister, the BJP said it will send invite to Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi for Thursday’s event. In the meantime, the stage is set for a grand oath-taking ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister, marking the beginning of the BJP's governance in the national capital after a 27 years.

The development comes after the BJP won a majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The BJP legislative party meeting will be held later in the day when the party will finalise the candidate for the post of Chief Minister. The oath-taking will be held on February 20 at 12 PM, according to reports.

Reports suggest that the saffron party will also invite cab drivers, auto drivers, gig workers, people from slums for oath-taking ceremony.

5000 Security Deployed at Ramlila Maidan

For the oath-taking ceremony, over 5,000 security personnel have been deployed in and around the Ramlila Maidan area on the day of the oath-taking ceremony for Delhi's new chief minister, an official said told PTI.

He stated stated that over 10 companies of paramilitary forces will also be deployed to maintain law and order and manage traffic during the day.

Moreover, BJP MP Yogender Chandolia revealed that preparations are in full swing at Ram Maidan, with continuous meetings being held to finalise the arrangements

Chandolia told ANI, "Preparations are in full swing at Ram Maidan. Continued meetings are being held. A meeting regarding preparations is also being held. A large number of people will be participating (in the ceremony)."

The ceremony promises to be a high-profile event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states in attendance. Chandolia expressed his excitement, stating that the people of Delhi have given a mandate to Modi, and the BJP is eager to form the government.