Will fresh spell of flood impact water supply in Delhi? AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's reply

Image Source : PTI/FILE Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday visits the Wazirabad water treatment plant

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday visited the Wazirabad water treatment plant amid anticipation of a fresh spell of flood in the wake of a surge in water level in Yamuna in Delhi.

"The Delhi Jal Board has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots...Last time, water had seeped into the pumps and three water treatment plants had to be closed...But this time the Jal Board administration was well prepared. People are still residing in the relief camps and the government has made all arrangements for them..." he said.

Bharadwaj asserted his government was more prepared and concerned officials were put on alert to handle the prevailing situation.

"It is not raining in Delhi anymore, but water is being released from the Hathni Kund barrage that is leading a rise in water level (of Yamuna). However, we have started preparing for this," the minister added.