'Will ensure BJP gives Rs 2500 to women by March 8', says Atishi after Kejriwal's meeting with 22 elected MLAs

Follow us on Image Source : X Atishi meets Arvind Kejriwal today

A day after losing Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal met with the 22 elected MLAs today. Being the opposition party now, AAP says to ensure that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fulfils its promises. Kejriwal, who lost the New Delhi seat, met with the newly elected MLAs at his Ferozshah Road residence on Sunday and directed them to serve their constituency.

After the meeting, former Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi said the party will play the role of a constructive opposition and ensure that the saffron party delivers on its promises. "The AAP will play the role of a constructive opposition and ensure that the BJP pays Rs 2,500 per month to women by March 8 as was promised by it, provides 300 units of free electricity and continues other facilities for the people," she said.

CM Atishi's statement after meeting with Arvind Kejriwal

"Right now analysis is going on as to why AAP lost, but this is the mandate of the people of Delhi, we respect the mandate. This election was conducted with so much hooliganism, such an election would have never happened in the history of Delhi. Where money is being distributed openly, liquor is being distributed openly, police are getting it distributed, and whoever is complaining about this is being put in jail...But we accept the mandate of the people of Delhi and will play the role of a constructive opposition..," she told reporters.

Atishi resigned today

As the 7th Delhi assembly is dissolved, CM Atishi handed over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday. AAP was defeated by BJP in the National capital. Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas.

A notification by the assembly secretariat issued a day before read, "In exercise of the power conferred upon me by sub-section (2)(b) of section 6 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, I, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, hereby dissolve the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 8, 2025."