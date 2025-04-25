Who is Raja Iqbal Singh? Know all about BJP senior leader elected as Delhi’s new mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, after becoming Mayor, vowed to improve Delhi's sanitation system and remove the mountains of garbage.

New Delhi:

BJP's Raja Iqbal was on Friday elected Delhi's new mayor as the saffron party returned to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after two years. As per the election results, Iqbal defeated Congress candidate Mandeep Singh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotted the mayoral election. Raja Iqbal Singh, after becoming Mayor, vowed to improve Delhi's sanitation system and remove the mountains of garbage.

"The main goal will be to improve the sanitation system of Delhi, remove the mountains of garbage, solve the problem of waterlogging and provide all the basic and essential facilities to the people of Delhi. We will all work together with full dedication and hard work," Singh said.

Speaking to media after being elected as Delhi's new Mayor, BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh said, "...I thank everyone and the people of Delhi because of whom I got the opportunity to work for the public service. I will work for the development of Delhi... We will clean the streets and drains of Delhi... We will ensure that there is no waterlogging in Delhi... No development work was done in MCD for 2.5 years and in Delhi for 10 years..."

Who is BJP’s Raja Iqbal Singh?

Raja Iqbal was the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD and has previously served as the mayor of North MCD.

Raja Iqbal holds a B.Sc degree from University of Delhi’s SGTB Khalsa College (1989-92) and an LLB from Chaudhary Charan Singh University (2007-2010).

The new mayor of Delhi MCD entered the electoral corridors by fighting his first election from the GTB Nagar ward at the age of 45 in 2017. Before entering politics, he had gone to Canada for work purpose and after returning from there, he joined the Akali Dal and, later, the BJP where he has seen a swift rise within its rank since.

Know all about Delhi MCDs

Notably, three civic bodies, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), were re-unified into a single entity on May 22, 2022, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.