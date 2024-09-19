Who is Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, the first-time MLA who will take oath as Delhi minister?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM AAP MLA Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat

Atishi Cabinet: AAP leader Atishi is scheduled to take the oath as Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21. Alongside her, five cabinet ministers will also take the oath, including Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, who is a new addition to the Delhi Cabinet. Mukesh Ahlawat's inclusion in the Delhi Cabinet is generating considerable interest as people are keen to learn more about him and his role. However, his exact portfolio and role he will play in the cabinet will be revealed once the new government is officially formed and the cabinet positions are announced.

Who is Mukesh Ahlawat?

Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat is the MLA from the Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, Ahlawat won the seat for the first time by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ram Chander Chawriya with a margin of 48,052 votes. Ahlawat secured 74,573 votes with a vote percentage of 66.51 per cent, while BJP candidate Ram Chander Chawriya stood second with 26,521 votes.

Mukesh Ahlawat will become a minister in the Delhi government from the SC-ST quota. After the resignation of Rajendra Pal Gautam and Rajkumar Anand, the place of a Dalit minister was also vacant in the cabinet.

Mukesh Ahlawat gained prominence as AAP's candidate from North West Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His inclusion in the Delhi Cabinet is notable, particularly as it addresses a political necessity for the AAP government to appoint a minister from the SC-ST quota.

The move comes in response to the departure of former SC-ST Affairs Ministers. Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned due to controversial remarks about Hindu deities and subsequently joined the Congress, while Rajkumar Anand, his successor, left the party for the BJP. Both former ministers had expressed dissatisfaction with the AAP government's handling of SC-ST issues.

AAP wants to hold early elections in Delhi. Out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, 12 assembly seats are reserved for SC-ST. Whereas in 18 to 19 assembly seats, the number of SC-ST voters is quite high. In such a situation, the party does not want to take any risk before the elections. Hence, a new face included in the Delhi Cabinet is Mukesh Ahlawat.

Atishi to take oath at Raj Bhawan

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi and her cabinet are scheduled to take the oath of office on September 21, as announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday. Initially, it was planned that only Atishi would be sworn in, but it has since been decided that her entire council of ministers will also take the oath.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday (September 18) proposed September 21 for the swearing-in of Chief Minister-designate Atishi following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal from the post. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Kejriwal will also give up security and move out of the chief minister's residence in 15 days to live like a commoner.

The oath ceremony of the new chief minister is likely to be held at Raj Niwas and expected to be a low-key affair in view of the circumstances of Kejriwal's resignation. According to an AAP functionary, Atishi herself has said it was an extremely sad moment and urged party leaders and workers not to congratulate her.

Full list of Ministers of Atishi Cabinet:

Atishi (Chief Minister)

Saurabh Bhardwaj

Kailash Gahlot

Gopal Rai

Imran Hussain

Mukesh Ahlawat (new entry in the cabinet)

The new government will prove the majority in the Delhi Assembly and its session has been called by the ruling AAP dispensation on September 26-27.

