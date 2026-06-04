What are rules and regulations for opening hotel in Delhi? How does one obtain fire safety certificate?

New Delhi:

The deadly fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives, has triggered serious questions about safety compliance and regulatory oversight. As investigations continue and hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj has been sent to four-day police custody, attention has turned to the rules governing hotel operations and fire safety clearances in the national capital.

Key requirements for operating a hotel in Delhi

Under existing norms, hotels must comply with a range of building and fire safety regulations, including:

A fire safety certificate is mandatory for buildings taller than 12 metres.

Staircases must have a minimum width of 1.5 metres.

Corridors must also be at least 1.5 metres wide.

The approach road to the building must be at least 9 metres wide.

How is a fire NOC obtained?

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) must be obtained in two stages. Let us understand the specific rules that must be adhered to in order to obtain a Fire Safety Certificate in Delhi, as well as the procedure for applying for a Fire NOC.

Before construction begins:

Details of the proposed project must be submitted to DFS.

DFS examines the plan and issues approval if the fire safety norms are met.

After construction is completed:

DFS conducts a physical inspection of the building.

Fire and life safety systems are checked.

A Fire NOC or fire safety certificate is issued only after the building meets all prescribed standards.

Rules for fire NOCs

It is worth noting that the procedure for obtaining a Fire Safety Certificate is not uniform for everyone. Separate rules and regulations have been established for different categories of buildings, ranging from residential structures to hotels and hospitals.

Type of building/institution Height limit Floor limit Residential Building More than 15 m Building taller than 5 storeys Hotel/Guest House More than 12 m Ground + 3-storey building School/College More than 9 m Building taller than 3 storeys Hospital/Nursing Home More than 9 m Ground + 2-story building

Malviya Nagar fire case

The fire, which broke out on Wednesday morning, engulfed a hotel in the narrow lanes of Malviya Nagar, leaving 21 people dead and several others injured. Hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj has been arrested and remanded to four days of police custody. He has been booked on charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police are also conducting raids to trace hotel manager Jai Mishra.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has signalled a crackdown on safety violations. Authorities have announced that hotels operating without a valid Fire NOC will face sealing action, while licences of establishments found violating safety norms could be cancelled.

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