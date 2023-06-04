Delhi Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in NCR today | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The weatherman has forecast gusty winds blowing at the speed of around 30-50 Km/h to occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi.

Delhi Weather : A fresh spell of rain lashed Delhi and the neighbouring areas early on Sunday morning bringing relief from rising temperatures while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty winds today (June 4). The weatherman has forecast gusty winds blowing at the speed of around 30-50 Km/h to occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi.

The areas where rainfall has been predicted include Delhi's Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar while Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh In NCR. Rainfall has also been predicted in several regions of Haryana namely, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad. Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh while Bhiwari and Tizara in Rajasthan.

Delhi AQI in 'moderate' category

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 115 on Saturday (June 3), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi records its coolest May

It should be mentioned here that the national capital recorded its coolest May in the last 36 years. May, generally the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, recorded 111 mm of rainfall this time, which is 262 per cent more than the long-term average of 30.7 mm.

