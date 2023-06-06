Delhi Weather: national Capital wakes up to fresh showers; IMD predicts rain in THESE regions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi and its adjoining areas received a fresh spell of rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday

Delhi Weather Updates : Delhiites woke up to pleasant weather after receiving a fresh spell of rainfall in the early morning hours on Tuesday along with gusty winds while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall and thunderstorm in the area. The weatherman has also predicted gusty winds blowing at the speed of 50 km/hr later in the day.

Just a few hours ago, the IMD predicted rainfall in Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Khekra, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair (U.P.) and others in the day.

This year rainfall has been very erratic in nature in England. Earlier, a fresh spell of rain lashed Delhi and the neighbouring areas early on Sunday morning bringing relief from rising temperatures while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty winds on June 4). The weatherman has forecast gusty winds blowing at the speed of around 30-50 Km/h to occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi.

Delhi records its coolest May

Meanwhile, it should be mentioned here that the national capital recorded its coolest May in the last 36 years. May, generally the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, recorded 111 mm of rainfall this time, which is 262 percent more than the long-term average of 30.7 mm.

ALSO READ | Delhi Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in NCR today | Details