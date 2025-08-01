We have 'open and shut' proof of EC indulging in 'vote chori' for BJP, claims Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of aiding BJP in large-scale voter fraud, calling it "treason," while the EC and BJP strongly deny the allegations.

New Delhi:

In a dramatic escalation of political tension ahead of key state elections, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has directly accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in what he terms as "vote chori" (vote theft). Gandhi claims to have"open and shut" evidence that the ECI is complicit in electoral fraud aimed at benefiting the BJP.

'We have proof—this is treason': Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to reporters in Delhi and reiterating his claims on the social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said, "We have been saying that there is vote theft happening in this country. Now, we have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in this theft — directly helping the BJP."

Gandhi warned that those responsible within the ECI, from the top down, would be held accountable — even if they are retired officials. "This is no less than treason. You are working against India," he said.

Allegations extend beyond Bihar

While raising concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls currently underway in Bihar, Gandhi claimed the problem was widespread. "This is not just about Bihar. In Maharashtra, one crore new voters were suddenly added before the state elections—highly suspicious. In Karnataka, a forensic analysis of a Lok Sabha constituency’s electoral roll revealed major discrepancies," he added.

He said Congress conducted a six-month digital investigation into a constituency in Karnataka and found extensive manipulation—including removal of existing voters and illegal addition of new ones.

SC/ST/OBC and minorities being targeted?

Rahul Gandhi claimed the ongoing SIR in Bihar is being used as a cover to selectively remove voters from marginalised communities — specifically SC, ST, OBC, and minorities. “This is not an electoral update. This is match-fixing,” he said, warning that the INDIA bloc would not remain silent and would take the fight from Parliament to the streets.

No response from EC, Congress plans protest

According to Gandhi, repeated requests to the Election Commission for access to voter lists and videography footage have gone unanswered. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has backed Rahul’s claims and announced that Gandhi will lead a public protest in Bengaluru on August 5, where he will present the alleged evidence to the Commission.

BJP, EC deny allegations

In response, BJP President JP Nadda dismissed Gandhi's statements as "a conspiracy born out of frustration” following repeated electoral defeats. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called it “a political stunt.” Meanwhile, the Election Commission rejected the allegations as “baseless and misleading,” noting that no formal complaint has been submitted by the Congress party.

The EC emphasised that the ongoing electoral roll revision process is being carried out transparently and by the Representation of the People Act.