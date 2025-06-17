Waterlogging, traffic jams reported, 12 flights diverted as heavy rain lashes Delhi, check photos, videos The national capital and adjoining cities on Tuesday witnessed cloudy skies and heavy rains with gusty winds that provided a big relief from the scorching, sweltering temperature.

Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in various parts of the city as the national capital on Tuesday afternoon received heavy rainfall in a big relief to the scorching, sweltering temperature.

12 flights were diverted from Delhi

As many as 12 flights were diverted from Delhi between 3 pm and 4 pm due to the rain and gusty winds on Tuesday, Airport Sources said. "Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, 12 flights were diverted between 3 PM and 4PM," official sources said.

The India Meterological Department in its weather alert stated that light to moderate rainfall will be witnessed at many places and added that heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

IMD predicts rainfall for Delhi

For Delhi the weather department in an observation at 2:15 pm said, "Radar observations suggest Light to moderate/hailstorm/Thunderstorm /lightning Accompanied with Gusting wind (50-60 kmph reaching Upto 80). The condition will be it said be valid till 4. 15 pm today.”

The weather office said that Southwest Monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat and remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; most parts of Chhattisgarh; remaining parts of Odisha; some parts of Jharkhand; entire Gangetic West Bengal and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar.

