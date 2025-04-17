Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Delhi on April 21: Check affected areas and timings Delhi water supply: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has issued an alert regarding water shortage expected in many parts of the national capital on April 21.

New Delhi:

Water supply to be disrupted in some parts of the national capital on April 21 due to scheduled maintenance work. According to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), water supply will be disrupted in some areas of Delhi from 3 pm to 8 pm on Monday (April 21). Water supply will also be affected in areas of Dwarka for 12 hours starting at 10 am on the same day.

"Due to interconnection work in 1200mm dia Dwarka water main at Ranhola Mod on April 21, the evening water supply of the areas will not be available from 3 pm to 8 pm on April 21," the JDB said in a statement.

Check list of affected areas

The affected areas are: Udyog Vihar DSIIDC, Jwala Puri R Block, GH-12 Paschim Vihar Rishal Garden, Chander Vihar, Ranhola Baprola, Jai Vihar GOC, Chanchal Parkm LIG Flats Hastsal, Vikas Nagar GOC, Uttam Nagar GOC, Jai Vihar, Om Vihar 1 to 5, Maharani Enclave, Ram Chander Enclave, Pratap Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Rajan Vihar, Hastsal Vihar, Press Enclave, Anand Vihar, Gurpeet Nagar, Dal Mil Road, Yadav Enclave, Roop Vihar, Maheta Enclave, Defence Enclave Part-1, Shiv Vihar JJ Colony, Deep Enclave, Gupta Enclave, Shakti Vihar, DK Road L-1-2-3- Block, Shishram Park, E- Block East, Uttam Nagar Indra Park, Indra Park Extension, Ram Dutt Enclave, Jain Park, Matiala Extension, Sukhi Ram Park, Nanhey Park and adjoining areas.

Water tanker to be available

The Jal Board has requested that the residents are requested to store a sufficient quantity of water. During the shutdown, a water tanker will be available at the following telephone numbers.

011-25538495, 1916: Central Control Room

8527995817, 8527995819: Water Emergency Nangloi

8527995818, 1800117778: Water Emergency Najafgarh

8929515081: Water Emergency Punjabi Vihar

9650379952" Filling Point Sudarshan Park

Water supply to be affected in Dwarka

Further, due to interconnection works in 1000 mm dia feeder line at C7-4 and CT-6 Dwarka emanating from Dwarkalt WTP, the water supply in the following areas shall remain affected from the morning of 21.04.2025 (10:00 AM) to evening of 21.04.2024 (10:00 PM), i.e.,12 hours in the following command areas of Dwarka area: Yashobhoomi Dwarka, Bharthal Village, Dhulsiras, Bamnoli, etc. and their adjoining areas.

The residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement, during the shutdown period. Therefore, the public is advised to make judicious use of water. Water supply through tankers will be available on request from the following water emergencies control rooms:

CT-4 Sec-20, Dwarka: 1916, 8527407377

