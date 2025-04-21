Water supply to be disrupted for 12 hours in several parts of Delhi today: Check affected areas and advisory The Delhi Jal Board has advised residents to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement during the shutdown period and make judicious use of water. However, water supply through tankers will be available on request from water emergency control rooms, it added.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a 12-hour water supply disruption in several parts of the national capital on Monday due to maintenance work. In a statement, the DJB said the water supply will be affected in parts of Southwest Delhi due to the maintenance work, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water. "The water supply to Yashobhoomi Dwarka, Bharthal village, Dhulsiras, Bamnolii and their adjoining areas would be halted for 12 hours from 10 am due to interconnection works on the 1,000 mm diameter feeder line, which originates from Dwarka Water Treatment Plant," the DJB stated.

The statement further added that the water supply will not be available due to the interconnection work in the 1200 mm diameter Dwarka water main (line) at Ranhola Mod.

Here's the list of affected areas:

Udyog Nagar

Jwala Puri R Block

Paschim Vihar

Chander Vihar

Ranhola Baprola

Jai Vihar

Chanchal Park

Vikas Nagar

Uttam Nagar

Maharani Enclave

Ram Chander Enclave

Pratap Enclave

Shiv Vihar

Rajan Vihar

Hastsal Vihar

Press Enclave

Anand Vihar and nearby areas

Other areas to be affected:

Other areas that are likely to be affected include Gurpreet Nagar, Dall Mill Road, Yadav Enclave, Roop Vihar, Mahata Enclave, Defence Enclave Part - 1, Shiv Vihar JJ Colony, Deep Enclave, Gupta Enclave, Shakti Vihar, Shishram Park, E-Block East Uttam Nagar, Indra Park, Indra Park Extension, Ram Dutt Enclave, Jain Park, Matiala Extension, Sukhi Ram Park, Vanhey Park, and adjacent areas.

Advisory for affected regions

The Delhi Jal Board has issued an advisory for residents in several areas where the water supply will be temporarily disrupted due to planned maintenance work. The DJB emphasised the importance of using water judiciously during this period, urging residents to prepare by storing sufficient water in advance to avoid inconvenience. The maintenance work is likely to affect daily routines, with the potential to disrupt water availability for households and businesses. "Residents of the affected areas are strongly urged to make judicious use of water during this time to ensure minimal disruption," the DJB stated.

Facility of water tankers on demand

In order to manage the water supply disruption during the scheduled maintenance, the Delhi Jal Board has decided to provide water tankers on demand. Residents can request water supply by contacting the DJB helpline or the central control room. This service is aimed at reducing the inconvenience caused by the temporary stoppage of water supply. Residents are requested to stay updated on the situation and take necessary precautions, such as storing water in advance, to minimise the impact of the supply disruption, the DJB added.

