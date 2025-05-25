Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 suffers minor damage due to thunderstorm, heavy rain | Video Photos and videos captured a large portion of the overhang outside Terminal 1 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed onto the pavement, with water seen gushing through the area.

New Delhi:

Delhi suffered widespread damage with waterlogging, power supply disruption and traffic snarls after a night of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm that battered the national capital. Amid this, a portion of the canopy at Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed early Sunday during heavy rain and thunderstorms, a video on social media showed.

Photos and videos captured a large portion of the overhang outside Terminal 1 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed onto the pavement, with water seen gushing through the area.

A total of 49 flights, including 17 international ones, were diverted from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after heavy rain and thunderstorms swept through the national capital overnight.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's main weather station recorded wind gusts reaching up to 82 kmph and 81.2 mm of rainfall over a six-hour period, between 11:30 pm on Saturday and 5:30 am on Sunday.

Delhi airport authorities on thunderstorms affecting terminal

In a statement, Delhi Airport said, “Delhi experienced an intense thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall during the intervening night of May 24. The city recorded over 80 mm of rain, with wind speeds reaching 70–80 km/h in a short span of 30 to 45 minutes around 2:00 AM. This sudden and concentrated downpour led to temporary water accumulation in and around IGI Airport, briefly impacting operations.”

"Delhi experienced an intense thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall during the intervening night of May 24th, 2025. This sudden and concentrated downpour led to temporary water accumulation in and around IGI Airport, briefly impacting operations...A section of the external tensile fabric at the T1 Arrival forecourt adjusted under pressure, thereby aiding in water dispersal. There was no structural compromise or impact to other parts of the terminal. Swift action was taken by the ground teams to restore normal conditions, ensuring safety and continuity of operations with minimal disruption,” DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) Spokesperson said.

Widespread waterlogging across Delhi

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) received approximately 40 complaints of waterlogging following heavy overnight rainfall, officials said on Sunday. Most of the affected areas were cleared of water by early morning.

PWD officials reported water accumulation at several key locations, including Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, Timarpur main market, Peeragarhi Chowk, near New Delhi Railway Station, Greater Kailash-2, ITO, and underpasses at Dhaula Kuan, Palam, Azadpur, Minto Road, and Zakhira.