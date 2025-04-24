Watch: Man carrying cake seen entering Pakistan High Commission in Delhi amid Pahalgam attack protests A video circulating on social media showed the man being approached by reporters, who questioned him about the purpose of his visit and what the celebration is for which he is bringing a cake.

New Delhi:

A man was spotted purportedly carrying a cake while entering the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday, the day when protests erupted outside the mission over the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were shot dead by terrorists in cold blood.

In response, India on Wednesday issued a "persona non grata" notice to Pakistani military diplomats following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

A video circulating on social media showed the man being approached by reporters, who questioned him about the purpose of his visit and what the celebration is for which he is bringing a cake.

The bearded man donning a brown pathani suit declined to respond and quickly made his way past the media without offering any explanation.

The protests outside the high commission came after the Delhi Police removed barricades that had been set up near the premises.

This development follows India’s claim of evidence pointing to cross-border involvement in the Pahalgam attack. The government noted that the assault occurred just as the Union Territory was witnessing successful elections and making steady progress in economic development.

As part of its response, India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, immediately shut down the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and revoked Pakistan’s access to the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). All previously issued SVES visas to Pakistani nationals have been cancelled, and those currently in India have been instructed to leave within 48 hours.

Furthermore, the diplomatic presence of both countries will be scaled back, with mission strength capped at 30 personnel by 1 May, down from the current 55.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted civilians. It is being described as the deadliest strike since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. At least 28 tourists lost their lives, and many others were wounded.

The attack took place in the Baisaran meadow, a picturesque location about 7 kilometres from the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam. Survivors reported that six foreign terrorists, dressed in Army fatigues, selectively targeted victims based on their religion. The attackers allegedly asked people to identify themselves by name and recite Islamic verses before shooting them at close range.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, referencing a National Security Committee meeting held on Thursday, said the session underscored the seriousness of the situation. He noted that such meetings are convened only when matters of national security are at stake.

India had previously downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan in 2020, halving the strength of missions on both sides.