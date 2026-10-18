Voters can use Form 6 to get re-inclusion of names in electoral rolls deleted during SIR: EC to Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has come forward and closed the plea of two voters over their name deletion in the electoral rolls. It is worth noting that the ECI (Election Commission of India) has told the Delhi HC that the two voters, whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls, can submit Form 6 to address their grievances.

Notably, the petition of the two voters was closed by the Delhi HC after concerns from one of the voters emerged that submitting Form 6 could expose him to the accusations of making a false declaration, which were misplaced.

Interestingly, the petitioners had previously challenged the procedure by the ECI for the pre-existing voters who were not enumerated during the Special Intensive Revision exercise. The petitioners then sought a restoration of their electoral entries, hoping to correct and transfer their names through Form 8, which would have seen them not opt to fill out Form 6 for re-inclusion.

They also went on to state that they had moved from their previous addresses and were unable to fill the enumeration forms, which eventually led to the deletion of their names from the electoral rolls.

The ECI told the court about the two voters’ option of filling Form 6

For the unversed, Form 6 is the application for fresh inclusion in an electoral roll, and it requires the applicant to fill in their personal details. Furthermore, it is interesting to note that the applicant must declare that they are seeking inclusion in the roll for the first time, as a false declaration can lead to penal action.

At the Delhi HC, a bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Aditi Choudhary came forward to state that the petitioners' concern was misplaced over Form 6, and the plea was closed as the direction to fill the form came straight from the ECI counsel, on the instruction of the electoral registration officer.

During the hearing, ECI counsel Sanjay Vashishtha addressed the court and asked the petitioners to submit Form 6 for re-entry, claiming that the same suggestion was given on the last hearing, but the petitioners opted to not fill the form. The pending applications were disposed of by the court, and they were instructed to fill out Form 6 if they wanted to, and the applications will be processed in accordance with the law.

With inputs from ANI

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