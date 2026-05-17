Viral video of man allegedly urinating inside Delhi Metro lift sparks outrage, police respond | Watch

New Delhi:

A viral video showing an elderly man allegedly urinating inside a lift in Delhi Metro at Kalkaji station in the presence of two women has triggered widespread outrage on social media, prompting responses from both the Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The incident came to light after Instagram user Deepshika Mehta shared a reel recounting the experience. Her video has since garnered more than 2 million views online.

"Imagine entering a metro lift and seeing a man casually peeing inside it in front of two girls. This happened at Kalkaji Metro Station. Absolutely disgusting, shameful, and unacceptable. Public spaces are not your toilet," the woman wrote in the caption.

In the video, Deepshika is seen confronting the man on the metro platform after the alleged incident. When questioned, the man reportedly responded, "Tum karlo jo karna hai" ("Do whatever you want").

When she further asked whether he realised he had done something wrong, the man allegedly replied, "Haan toh galti kari toh sorry" ("Yes, I made a mistake, sorry").

Delhi Police, DMRC respond

Following the incident, Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) responded in the comment section of the viral post.

According to the Delhi Police, the man was experiencing a medical emergency during travel. The police also said that the man was penalised by DMRC under Section 59 of the DMRC Act for creating a nuisance.

"The matter has been enquired from DCP Metro. As per the report, on 15.05.2026 at around 9:40 PM, the old person seen in the viral video was travelling from Jamia Metro Station to Faridabad Metro Station. During interchange at Kalkaji Metro Station, he reportedly faced a medical emergency and, despite trying to locate a nearby toilet facility, was unable to do so and when the situation went beyond control , he had to urinate in the bottle while he was in the lift," the police statement read.

"Some passengers objected and informed CISF/DMRC staff, following which necessary action was taken. The individual was penalised by DMRC under Section 59 of the DMRC Act for creating nuisance," it added.

DMRC said that the necessary action has been taken in this matter. "DMRC requests all passengers to co-operate with us in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene within the Delhi Metro premises," it said.

Netizens recats

The incident has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While many users strongly condemned the act as inappropriate and unsafe, particularly because women were present inside the confined lift space, others debated the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Pathetic," wrote a user in the comment section.

Some social media users pointed to the elderly man's age and the reported medical emergency, arguing that the lack of accessible and clearly marked toilet facilities at busy interchange stations remains a major concern.

In a follow-up video, the woman said that even in the case of a medical emergency, people should maintain basic civic sense. "I shared the complete incident not just to talk about what happened to me, but also to raise awareness about public safety and basic civic behaviour. No one should feel uncomfortable or unsafe while using public transport," she said in the second video.

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