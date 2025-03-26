Video: Massive fight erupts at South Delhi club, glass shattered on man’s head | WATCH A video of a Brutal brawl is widely circulating on social media, which shows people throwing beer bottles and flying punches at a club in South Delhi's upmarket Mehrauli.

In a turn of events, a violent fight breaks out between two groups at a club in South Delhi's upmarket Mehrauli area on Sunday, March 23. An X user Dhruv, who was a witness to this brawl, shared a video on his social account, which has gone viral. He captioned the post,'' Tell me you’re in Delhi without telling me you’re in Delhi''.

Fight over choice of music

In the video, people could be seen throwing beer bottles and flying punches at the bar and restaurants while staff and other guests watched the incident helplessly. According to the video, the fight took place after a group of guests were upset over the DJ's choice of music, leading to an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

The post reads, ''DJ probably wasn’t playing good songs, so there was this group of 4-5 guys with girls who went to him and asked him to play some other songs. Then the DJ's girlfriend interfered and must have told something to the guys and one of the boys slightly pushed her''.

After a verbal confrontation between both sides, DJ interfered eventually, following which the groups started pushing each other. "Then, one of the guys from the bigger group slapped the DJ and a fight started, the DJ guys started throwing beer bottles, glasses, plates, etc at the group and broke a glass on a guy’s head," the user added.

Dhruv further stated that the parties continued hurling and abusing each other while getting physically violent. After a while, a group of people left the bar, following which police were informed.

WATCH Viral Video:

Social media reacts

The video has received mixed reactions from the internet.''No respect for law and order. Sad some things don’t change inspite of being educated'', one user commented."

''Every time I see this and I had seen it in front of me in an upmarket Delhi party club/restaurant I thank myself for choosing Bengaluru after school. It was my decision to study whatever but in south'', another said."