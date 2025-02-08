Uttam Nagar Election Result 2025 Live: Will AAP retain seat? Counting of votes begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025.

Uttam Nagar 2025 Result Live: The counting of votes for the Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency began at 8 am. The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Result LIVE Updates:

Uttam Nagar Assembly Election 2025 Key Candidates

The seat will see a close contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. AAP has fielded Pooja Naresh Balyan, while BJP has nominated Pawan Sharma. The Congress has put Mukesh Sharma in the fray.

Uttam Nagar Assembly Past Winners

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP's Naresh Balyan won the Karol Bagh seat with a margin of 19,759 votes defeating BJP’s Krishan Gahlot, who got 79,863 votes. Balyan received 54.57 per cent of the vote share with 99,622 votes.

The 70 Assembly seats of Delhi went to polls on February 5.