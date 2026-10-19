25-year-old UPSC aspirant from Andhra Pradesh dies by suicide in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar

New Delhi:

A 25-year-old Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant from Andhra Pradesh was found hanging inside his rented flat in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on Monday, police said. The deceased was identified as Alta Bharat Kumar Reddy.

According to the police, the student had been living in a rented flat for about a year while preparing for the UPSC exams. He was sharing the flat with his roommate, who had gone to his native place about a week ago.

Student found hanging from ceiling fan

According to police, a PCR call regarding the suspected suicide was received at Rajinder Nagar police station at 2.38 pm. When police personnel reached the spot, they found the flat's door locked from the inside. The fire brigade was called to open the door, following which Reddy was found hanging from a ceiling fan, police said.

A Crime Team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the scene. The police also recovered a suicide note, which reportedly mentions stress related to his studies and depression.

During the preliminary inquiry, no foul play came to light, police said.

The exact cause of death will be determined based on the post-mortem report and other relevant evidence. Further investigation is underway.

MSc student dies by suicide at IIT Delhi campus

Earlier in August, a 31-year-old MSc Physics student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building at the IIT Delhi campus. The police received information about the incident via a PCR call around 8:33 am. Soon after receiving the information, a team from the Kishangarh police station arrived at the scene. The injured student was taken to the IIT Delhi campus hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, the student had entered the campus through the main gate of IIT Delhi around 8:00 am. He then proceeded to the lecture hall complex and took the elevator to the sixth floor, from where he jumped off the front side of the building.

No suicide note was found at the scene. A mobile phone was recovered from the deceased's pocket, which will be examined in accordance with procedure. The police are also obtaining the student's counselling records and other relevant information from the IIT administration.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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