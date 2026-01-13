Unidentified assailants open fire at Delhi gym; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility The Lawrence Bishnoi gang purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post. According to the post, the gym was targeted as a call from the gang to its owner went unanswered.

New Delhi:

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a gym in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar, triggering panic in the area, police said on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

A social media post by Randeep Malik, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has surfaced, in which he takes responsibility for the firing at the gym. According to the post, the gym was targeted as a call from the gang to its owner went unanswered.

In the post, Randeep Malik wrote, "Jai Mahakal… Jai Shri Ram. Sat Sri Akal… Ram Ram to all brothers. Today, there was a firing at the gym (RK Fitness, Rohit Khatri) in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. This firing was carried out by me, Randeep Malik, and Anil Pandit (USA). I ​​called him, but he ignored the call, so this had to be done. If you don't answer the call next time, I will eliminate you from this earth. Right at the gate of your gym, just like Nadir Shah was eliminated. Someone else will be using your phone. Note: Whoever is an enemy of Lawrence Bhai will remain an enemy for life. Until their last breath. I live for my brother—I believe in showing, not just talking."

Malik also listed the names of some groups, including the Lawrence Bishnoi Group, Jitendra Gogi Maan Group, Hashim Baba Group, and Kala Rana Group.

Police verifying authenticity of post

Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the post. After receiving information about the firing at R K Gym, police teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Forensic teams were also called in to collect evidence, officials said. "A live cartridge was recovered from the spot. A case has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace the assailants," a senior officer told news agency PTI.

All possible angles are being looked at, he added.

Police said CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify the escape route used by the attackers.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a notorious gangster. He was born on February 12, 1993, in Dutaranwali village of Fazilka district in Punjab. He was active in student politics during his college days but later joined the world of crime and gradually rose to prominence in the criminal underworld.

He has been continuously in jail since 2015, and it is alleged that he continues to be the kingpin of the criminal world and operates from behind bars. Lawrence is also accused of the murder of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala (2022).

