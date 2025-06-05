Undertrial prisoner killed by inmates in Delhi's Saket court lock-up, old rivalry suspected The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of murder is being registered. Further investigation is underway.

New Delhi:

An inmate was killed by two fellow prisoners inside the lockup at Delhi's Saket court on Thursday. The incident occurred when the inmate, identified as Aman, who was lodged in Tihar Jail No 8, was brought to the court for a hearing. A clash broke out among the prisoners during which Aman (24), who was facing trial in an attempt to murder case, sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

What did the police say about the incident?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan in a statement said that multiple undertrial prisoners were in the lock-up when Aman was attacked by Jitender alias Jitte and Jaidev alias Baccha. "Aman was brought to the Saket court for production when the incident occurred in Kharja No 5 of the lock-up," the DCP said.

A preliminary inquiry suggests that the attack was motivated by an old rivalry. In 2024, Aman had reportedly attacked Jitender and his brother with a knife, which may have led to Thursday’s fatal assault. "The rivalry appears to have persisted and escalated during their custody," police said.

"Aman, a resident of Govindpuri, sustained severe injuries in the assault and was immediately rushed for medical examination, but was declared dead during treatment," he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of murder is being registered. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Delhi Police nabs murder suspects after encounter in Sheikh Sarai amid crackdown on criminals

Also Read: CM Rekha Gupta launches Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, says clean Delhi is her govt's dream