Udyog Bhawan in Delhi on alert after receiving bomb threat, CISF carrying out searches

An alert was sounded at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday following a threatening email warning of a possible bomb attack involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The email was received by addressed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, claimed that suicide IEDs would be used within the Udyog Bhawan premises.

Udyog Bhawan lies in a high-security area

The Udyog Bhawan is situated in the high-security area of the national capital near the Parliament House, the Rashtrapati Bhawan and several other central government offices and ministries.

The building itself houses the Ministry of Heavy Industries and others government departments.

In response, the Union Secretary issued a directive to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) Assistant Commandant, instructing immediate and appropriate action. As a precaution, the building was evacuated.

Security has been heightened in and around the area, with officials taking all necessary precautions.

Bomb threat to Haryana CMO in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, a separate bomb threat call was received by Chandigarh Police on Friday, leading to a high alert around the Haryana Chief Minister’s office and other key government sites.

Sources revealed that the caller threatened to blow up the Chief Minister's office, prompting swift action by law enforcement.

Security has been tightened at both the Haryana Secretariat and the Chief Minister’s residence. Bomb disposal squads and heavily armed personnel conducted searches in and around these locations as a precaution.

Authorities are working to trace the origin of the threat. So far, no suspicious object has been found, but the situation continues to be closely monitored.