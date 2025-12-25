Two wanted criminals held after encounter with police in Delhi's Narela, arms and ammunition recovered The two criminals arrested after the counter have been identified as Afal and Chandan alias Kaku. Both of them are history-sheetes and wanted in cases of murder, robbery and assault.

New Delhi:

A police encounter took place in the Narela area of outer north Delhi after a wanted criminal opened fire on a police team late Wednesday night, officials said.

A special team from the Narela police received specific information that a wanted criminal involved in FIR No. 874 of 2025 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 27 of the Arms Act was moving in the area on a motorcycle with a firearm. Acting on the input, the police team launched a search operation and deployed a special picket near NIT.

During a check at the backside of MIT Road in Narela, two persons riding a Hero Deluxe motorcycle bearing registration number DL 11PF 1061 were signalled to stop. However, they attempted to flee. When the police party chased them, the suspects fired 3 rounds at the police team. In self-defence, the police fired 3 rounds, 2 of which struck the legs of both accused.

Arms and ammunition recovered

Both suspects were overpowered and 2 pistols, 2 mobile phones and the motorcycle were recovered from the spot. Police also recovered 5 empty cartridges from the scene.

The injured accused were identified as Afzal alias Imran, son of Ishrat Ali, a resident of House No 131, Pocket 13, Sector A 6, Narela, aged 34, and Chandan alias Kaku, son of Munnar Yadav, a resident of House No 906, Pocket 11, Sector A 6, Narela, aged 31.

Police said Chandan is a listed bad character of Narela police station and is involved in multiple cases, including attempt to murder, offences under the Arms Act, robbery and theft. Afzal is also a listed bad character and has several cases registered against him, including assault on a public servant, robbery, Arms Act violations, eve-teasing under the POCSO Act and theft.

Both injured men were first taken to RHC Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital for further treatment.

Police said a fresh case is being registered under charges of attempt to murder, obstructing or assaulting a public servant in the discharge of duty and relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Further legal action is underway.

