Two minor girls killed after being hit by train in Delhi's Nangloi; locals block tracks

New Delhi:

Two minor girls were killed after being hit by a train at Delhi’s Nangloi Railway Station on Friday. Hundreds of people gathered at the incident site and blocked the railway line in protest, PTI reported citing an official.

The incident took place around 1 pm near Sukhi Nahar on the Bahadurgarh side, when train number 12485 hit two children, according to the police officer.

The deceased were identified as Ronak Khatoon (7) from Pripatari Enclave, Prem Nagar and Sahista (8) from Vats Sharda Enclave, also in Prem Nagar. Both of them were rushed to the hospital in serious condition, but they were declared dead.

Following the tragedy, nearly 700 local residents gathered at the scene and blocked the railway track, causing disruptions on the route.

"The crowd was agitated over the accident and refused to disperse initially. This led to the disruption of train services for some time," the officer said.

Security heightened in area

A heavy police force was deployed at the incident site to disperse the crowd and maintain law and order. Senior officers also rushed to the spot to persuade the angry crowd and clear the tracks.

"After some efforts, we were able to control the situation, and train movement was restored.

Law and order was maintained with the help of additional forces," the officer added.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims have been sent for autopsy.

Victim's kin expresses grief

Sahista's aunt Nagina Khatoon expressed anguish over the incident, saying that the duo was killed due to confusion, as two trains were approaching from different directions.

"They were walking home as they did every day when two trains approached from opposite directions on the tracks. In the confusion, they lost their lives," PTI quoted her as saying.

Nagina said Sahista’s parents were deeply pained as their dreams have been shattered.

"Her parents are devastated. Sahista was their eldest child, the one they had pinned their hopes on.

They cherished her deeply and had many dreams for her future. Now those dreams have been shattered in an instant," she added.