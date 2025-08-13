Two arrested for raping minor girls at swimming pool in Delhi's Narela The mother of one of the victims approached the Narela police station and alleged that her daughter and another girl had been sexually assaulted at the pool.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly raping two nine-year-old girls at a swimming pool in the Narela area of outer north Delhi, an official said. According to the police, the incident took place on August 7 at a swimming pool located near Lampur Bus Stand in Lampur.

The mother of one of the victims approached the Narela police station and alleged that her daughter and another girl had been sexually assaulted at the pool. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on August 9 under sections 70(2) (gang rape), 127(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police record the victims' statements

The police team showed promptness and recorded the statements of both the victims before a magistrate under section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which matched the complaint.

Following this, a team was immediately formed to nab the accused. The arrested accused were identified as 37-year-old Anil Kumar, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar and 24-year-old Munil Kumar, a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

During the investigation, police recovered a pillow cover, a bedsheet and other materials, including a digital video recorder (DVR) at the instance of the accused.

Both men, who have no prior criminal record, have been arrested, and legal action has been initiated. The investigation is ongoing.

