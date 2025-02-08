Tughlakabad Assembly Election Results 2025 Live: AAP's Sahi Ram takes lead in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tughlakabad Assembly Election Results 2025

Tughlakabad Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Kalkaji Assembly constituency is underway along with the 69 other constituencies of Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sahi Ram is leading from the seat in early trends.

The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP. In the race, Sahi Ram from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rohtas Bidhuri from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Virender Singh from the Congress were the key contenders. The polling for this election took place on February 5.

Tughlakabad Assembly Constituency

The Tughlakabad Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 52 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Tughlakabad is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency along with nine other Assembly segments, namely, Bijwasan, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Kalkaji, Palam, Badarpur and Mehrauli.

Tughlakabad Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,77,616 voters in the Tughlakabad constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,05,674 were male and 71,926 were female voters. 16 voter belonged to the third gender. 157 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tughlakabad in 2020 was 56 (53 men and 3 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Tughlakabad constituency was 1,55,288. Out of this, 94,813 voters were male and 60,465 were female voters. 10 voter belonged to the third gender. There were 226 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tughlakabad in 2015 was 39 (24 men and 15 women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sahi Ram won the seat with a margin of 13,758 votes (12.77%). He was polled 58,905 votes with a vote share of 54.51%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vikram Bidhuri, who got 45,147 votes (41.77%). Congress candidate Shubham Sharma stood third with 1,342 votes (1.24%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,080,72 (60.83%).

In the 2015, Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sahi Ram, won the seat. He was polled 64,311 votes with a vote share of 62.40%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vikram Bidhuri got 30,610 votes (29.70%) and was the runner-up. Ram defeated Bidhuri by a margin of 33,701 votes (32.82%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,030,57 (66.35%). Congress candidate Sachin came in third with 4,269 votes (4.14%) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Girraj Singh stood fourth with just 2,015 votes (1.96%).