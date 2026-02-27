Kejriwal cleared in Excise case, AAP calls it victory of truth, Atishi says 'Satyamev Jayate'

New Delhi:

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, along with all the accused in the Delhi excise policy case, have been acquitted by the Rouse Avenue Court. The court ruled that there was no evidence of criminal conspiracy or wrongdoing, clearing the leaders of all charges.

Kejriwal reacts

Speaking after the verdict, Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep relief and condemned the allegations made against the party over the past few years. He said, “The BJP accused us of a liquor scam for years, but today the court has dismissed all charges. I am not corrupt. The court has declared that Manish Sisodia, I, and the AAP are truly honest. Truth has won.”

Kejriwal added that the case was entirely fabricated to target AAP leaders and that the judiciary’s decision reaffirmed faith in India’s democratic institutions.

AAP reacts

The AAP posted on its official X account, “Today the court has said that Arvind Kejriwal is completely honest, Manish Sisodia is completely honest, and the AAP is completely honest. Millions of Indians who stood with us throughout this battle deserve our heartfelt thanks. Truth always wins.”

Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, also posted: “No matter how powerful anyone becomes, they cannot overcome divine justice. Truth always prevails.”

Sanjay Singh hits out at government

AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh, hit out at the central government for the alleged harassment of their leaders. Singh said, “The court has cleared our leaders. This proves that a dangerous conspiratorial regime had tried to target India’s most honest leaders. They conspired against the most honest CM, the most honest education minister, and the most honest party. The leaders were tortured in jail. Prime Minister Modi and his party must apologize to the nation.”

Gopal Rai calls case ‘politically motivated’

Reacting to the court’s decision, AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the acquittal of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and other party leaders in the alleged liquor scam case proves that attempts were made to frame them through what he described as the BJP’s “dirty politics.” He added that the verdict reinforces the party’s commitment to “unyielding honesty” and that its movement will now move forward with greater strength.

‘Satyamev Jayate’: Atishi

In a separate post on X, senior AAP leader Atishi said that despite what she termed false allegations and harassment, truth had ultimately prevailed. Calling it a victory of honesty over conspiracy, she said the verdict has exposed what the party alleges was a political conspiracy by the BJP against Kejriwal.

Bhagwant Mann hails court verdict

Reacting to the court’s decision, Bhagwant Mann said that “truth always wins." In a post on X, Mann said the court’s verdict has brought the truth before the public and expressed confidence that the facts in the remaining cases would also emerge with time. He concluded his message with the slogan, “Inquilab Zindabad.”