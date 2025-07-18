Trouble for AAP: ED probes Rs 6,000 cr scams linked to hospital construction, CCTV project The Enforcement Directorate has filed money laundering cases against AAP in three major scams—hospital construction, CCTV procurement, and DUSIB—intensifying legal pressure ahead of elections.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered money laundering cases against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection with three major alleged scams during its governance in Delhi. These include the Hospital Construction Scam, CCTV Procurement Scam, and the DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) Scam. Sources suggest that top AAP leaders may soon be summoned for questioning, and raids are likely to follow.

Rs 5,590 crore hospital construction scam

The ED has filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) related to irregularities in the construction of hospitals during the AAP government's tenure. In 2018-19, the Delhi government approved 24 hospital projects with the goal of building ICU facilities within six months. However, even after three years, the construction remains incomplete.

Over Rs 800 crore has already been spent, but only around 50% of the work is done.

The LNJP Hospital project alone saw a cost escalation from ₹488 crore to Rs 1,135 crore.

Several unauthorised constructions were carried out without official approval, and the role of certain contractors is under scrutiny.

The Health Information Management System (HIMS), sanctioned in 2016, remains pending.

Former health ministers Satyendar Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj are reportedly under the scanner for their roles in the alleged scam.

Rs 571 crore CCTV scam

In 2019, a Rs 571 crore project was launched to install 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies. While Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was awarded the contract, the project faced significant delays. BEL was fined ₹17 crore for the delay, but the penalty was later waived without explanation.

According to ED sources, Satyendar Jain allegedly received ₹7 crore in bribes through contractors to influence the waiver and secure the project.

Rs 207 crore DUSIB scam

Multiple irregularities linked to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) have also come under the ED’s radar:

Falsified Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) were allegedly used to siphon off Rs 207 crore.

A Rs 15 lakh road construction scam was reported in Patel Nagar.

Bogus documentation and forged work reports, including during the COVID lockdown, have led to suspicions of a Rs 250 crore scam involving ghost workers.

It is alleged that salaries and funds were diverted as commissions to politically connected individuals.

ED action expected soon

The ED's action is based on FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), both of which are independently investigating these scams. ED is likely to begin summoning key AAP leaders for questioning in the coming days. There is also a possibility of coordinated raids at multiple locations.

The developments mark a significant escalation in the legal troubles faced by AAP, which has already been battling allegations in the excise policy case. With these new cases, the party is likely to face increased political and legal pressure ahead of crucial elections.