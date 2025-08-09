Triple murder in Delhi: Man kills wife, daughters in Karawal Nagar; police launch probe Triple murder in Delhi: The accused has been identified as Pradeep, who murdered his wife Jaya Shri, and his daughters aged five and seven. As per the preliminary information, the couple had an argument, following which Pradeep committed the crime.

New Delhi:

A shocking incident was reported at Karawal Nagar in Delhi on Saturday, where a man allegedly killed his wife and two daughters before fleeing the scene.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep, who murdered his wife Jaya Shri, and his daughters aged five and seven. As per the preliminary information, the couple had an argument, following which Pradeep committed the crime.

The Delhi Police has registered a case and launched a hunt to nab Pradeep. In addition to this, the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

"A man named Pradeep has murdered his wife and two daughters aged five and seven in Delhi's Karawal Nagar area. The accused is absconding," news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

Neb Sarai triple murder

This incident has brought back the grim memories of the triple murder in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area, where a man allegedly killed his parents and sister in December last year. Later, the accused, 20-year-old Arjun, confessed that he had murdered his family members as his parents had made his sister the sole heir of their property.

The bodies of the three - Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46), and their daughter Kavita (23) - were found at their residence in Deoli village in December. Earlier, Arjun claimed he was the one who found their bodies and called the police. The police, however, were sure that this was "not a case of robbery, burglary or forced entry".

Later, the police questioned Arjun, who they found was giving contradictory answers during interrogation. "There were fresh injury marks also on his hand. During the examination, Arjun admitted to the crime. Arjun's relations with his father and family were not good," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"The motive behind the murders was that he used to feel humiliated by his father scolding him. The second reason was sibling rivalry," it added.

