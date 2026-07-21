Traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi for farmers protest: These roads are closed for commuters | Full list

New Delhi:

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory in view of a demonstration scheduled at Kisan Ghat from 8.30 am, informing commuters of possible diversions and congestion on several key stretches. According to the advisory, diversions may be enforced on a need basis to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety. They said traffic is likely to be diverted from Delhi Gate, Rajghat Crossing, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and the IP Flyover.

Delhi traffic advisory: List of roads to avoid

Motorists have also been advised to avoid Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road, Rajghat DTC Bypass Road and surrounding stretches, where traffic movement is expected to be affected due to the gathering.

The Traffic Police urged commuters heading towards the airport, railway stations and adjoining areas to plan their journey in advance and use navigation applications for real-time traffic updates.

Park vehicles only at designated spots: Police

People have also been advised to follow the directions of the traffic personnel deployed on the ground, park vehicles only at designated spots and avoid roadside parking.

The advisory said commuters may face inconvenience during the period of restrictions and appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic personnel and adhere to traffic rules for hassle-free movement across the city.

The development comes after farmer leader from Punjab, Sarwan Singh Pandher, on Tuesday morning slammed the Haryana government for barricading the Shambhu border point to prevent them from heading towards Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal.

Heavy police deployment was made at Shambhu border

Heavy police deployment was made at the Shambhu border point between Punjab and Haryana, with barricades erected and cemented blocks placed at the bridge over Ghaggar river.

A day-long "Kisan Mahapanchayat" has been planned against the proposed India-US trade deal at Delhi's Kisan Ghat under the banner of "Desh Bachao Morcha". Farmer leaders had earlier said that participants from several places, including Punjab and Haryana, would take part in the Mahapanchayat.

Farmers from several places in Punjab have planned to move towards Delhi in buses. Pandher said farmers wanted to proceed peacefully to Delhi, but the Haryana government was stopping them at the Shambhu border.

Speaking to reporters in Fatehgarh Sahib, Pandher alleged that this exposed the "true face" of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who frequently visits Punjab and makes tall promises to its people.

Pandher said farmers want the proposed India-US trade agreement to be completely scrapped. He added that the future course of action will be decided by consulting with other farmer leaders upon reaching the Shambhu border point.

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