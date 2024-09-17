Traffic jams, waterlogging in Delhi-NCR after heavy rains, commuters face tough time reaching home | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Traffic jam at Noida Sector 14 after rains

Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed rains on Tuesday evening leading to massive traffic jams and water logging in many areas. Commuters faced tough time to reach home in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and predicted light to heavy rainfall for the region on Wednesday.

The traffic jams were reported from various areas including Noida Sector 14, and Delhi's South Extension. The huge traffic was seen on the roads, slowly moving in the snarl. The commuters, especially the ones returning to their homes faced tough times.

The IMD had sounded very light to light rainfall for the region on September 17. For September 18 (Wednesday), the weather department has issued a yellow alert with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Strong surface winds of 25-35 kmph are also predicted on Wednesday.