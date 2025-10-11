Traffic disruptions expected in Delhi tomorrow due to half marathon 2025: Check routes to avoid The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory detailing road closures, diversions, and alternative routes to help the public navigate the city smoothly during the marathon hours. Read more.

Delhi Half Marathon 2025 kicks off on Sunday at 4:45 AM from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, featuring multiple race categories including the Half Marathon Open & Police Cup, Elite Athletes run, and a 10 km open run. Participants will race through Delhi landmarks such as India Gate, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, and Kartavya Path, creating an electrifying atmosphere but also resulting in heavy traffic regulation on these busy routes.

Key routes to be regulated

Half Marathon (21.097 km – Open & Police Cup): Starting and finishing at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the route covers Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Kartavya Path, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, and Janpath near Hotel Le Meridien.

Elite Athletes Route: Flagged off at 6:50 AM, this 21.097 km course closely follows the main half marathon with minor deviations near India Gate and C-Hexagon.

Open 10 km Run: This shorter run begins at Jeevan Deep Building on Sansad Marg, looping through Patel Chowk, Kartavya Path, India Gate, and returning to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Traffic restrictions & diversions in effect

Traffic will be regulated from 4:45 AM to 10:00 AM along the marathon routes, with some junctions permitting cross-traffic based on runner density. Emergency vehicles will be granted uninterrupted passage throughout the event. Key junctions affected include:

4th Avenue – Bhishma Pitamah Marg

Kotla Red Light & Sewa Nagar Flyover

Meharchand Market & Jor Bagh Colony Road

Aurobindo Marg – Lodhi Road

Rajesh Pilot Marg – Amrita Shergill Marg

Zakir Hussain Marg – Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road – Bhairon Road

Janpath – Maulana Azad Road

India Gate – C-Hexagon & Kartavya Path

Alternative routes recommended

To ease congestion, commuters are advised to take these alternate corridors: