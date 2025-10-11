Traffic disruptions expected in Delhi tomorrow due to half marathon 2025: Check routes to avoid

Delhi Half Marathon 2025 kicks off on Sunday at 4:45 AM from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, featuring multiple race categories including the Half Marathon Open & Police Cup, Elite Athletes run, and a 10 km open run. Participants will race through Delhi landmarks such as India Gate, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, and Kartavya Path, creating an electrifying atmosphere but also resulting in heavy traffic regulation on these busy routes.
Key routes to be regulated
Half Marathon (21.097 km – Open & Police Cup): Starting and finishing at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the route covers Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Kartavya Path, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, and Janpath near Hotel Le Meridien.
Elite Athletes Route: Flagged off at 6:50 AM, this 21.097 km course closely follows the main half marathon with minor deviations near India Gate and C-Hexagon.
Open 10 km Run: This shorter run begins at Jeevan Deep Building on Sansad Marg, looping through Patel Chowk, Kartavya Path, India Gate, and returning to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Traffic restrictions & diversions in effect
Traffic will be regulated from 4:45 AM to 10:00 AM along the marathon routes, with some junctions permitting cross-traffic based on runner density. Emergency vehicles will be granted uninterrupted passage throughout the event. Key junctions affected include:
- 4th Avenue – Bhishma Pitamah Marg
- Kotla Red Light & Sewa Nagar Flyover
- Meharchand Market & Jor Bagh Colony Road
- Aurobindo Marg – Lodhi Road
- Rajesh Pilot Marg – Amrita Shergill Marg
- Zakir Hussain Marg – Subramaniam Bharti Marg
- Mathura Road – Bhairon Road
- Janpath – Maulana Azad Road
- India Gate – C-Hexagon & Kartavya Path
Alternative routes recommended
To ease congestion, commuters are advised to take these alternate corridors:
- North-South: Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Sarai Kale Khan → IP Flyover → ISBT → Kashmere Gate
- East-West: DND Flyway → Sun Dial → AIIMS Chowk → Dhaula Kuan → Brar Square → Naraina Flyover