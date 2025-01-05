Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's event today | Check affected roads, diversions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Delhi traffic advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, warning of heavy vehicular movement on certain roads, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in the national capital today (January 5). The restrictions will be enforced between 7 am and 1 pm on Sunday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi. According to an official statement, PM Modi will also undertake a ride in the Namo Bharat Train at around 11:15 am from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station.

Check traffic restrictions

According to Delhi Traffic police, in view of PM Modi’s visit in East Delhi, the traffic movement is expected to be heavy on certain roads. To ensure smooth movement of traffic and avoid inconvenience to the general public, traffic will remain closed or regulated on the following roads:

NH-9 (Sarai Kale Khan to UP Gate – Both Carriageway)

NH-24 (Sarai Kale Khan to UP Gate – Both Carriageway)

Ghazipur Road (Kondli to Noida Link Road)

New Ashok Nagar Metro Station Road (Sarpanch Chowk to Holiday Inn Red Light)

Ghazipur Nala Road (Kondli to New Ashok Nagar Metro Station)

Chilla Border to New Ashok Nagar Metro Station

Noida Link Road (Chilla Border to Akshardham Mandir)

Furthermore, residents traveling via Ghazipur Road, New Ashok Nagar Metro Station Road, and Noida Link Road are advised to allow extra time for their journeys to avoid delays caused by heavy traffic.

The police also requested motorists and the general public to remain patient, observe traffic rules and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at key intersections.

PM Modi events in Delhi today

Marking a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 13 km stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, worth around Rs 4,600 crore.

With this inauguration, Delhi will get its first Namo Bharat connectivity. This will significantly ease travel between Delhi and Meerut and will benefit millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel along with unmatched safety and reliability.

He will also inaugurate the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 1,200 crore. This will be the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated. The areas of West Delhi such as Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri among others will be benefitted.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs 6,230 crore. This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana. Key areas to benefit include Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli, improving access to residential, commercial, and industrial zones. Once operational, it will facilitate travel across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh through the extended Red Line.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini, New Delhi, to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 185 crore. The campus will provide state of the art healthcare and medicine infrastructure. The new building will house the Administrative Block, the OPD Block, the IPD Block, and a dedicated Treatment Block, ensuring an integrated and seamless healthcare experience for patients and researchers alike.

Also Read: DDA ‘Sasta Ghar’ scheme: Special camps begin for beneficiaries, check eligibility, location

Also Read: Delhi Metro update: New corridor from Rithala to Kundli to begin soon, Magenta Line to be extended