New Delhi:

Pawan, alias 'Makkhi', an active member of the Tillu Tajpuria gang has been arrested by the Special Staff team of Delhi Police's Outer North district. The accused allegedly abducted a businessman in Alipur and forced him, at gunpoint, to sign a settlement agreement. The incident reportedly took place on October 27 when the businessman was dragged into a car and taken to different locations. According to police, the businessman was compelled to withdraw an old criminal case against him and refrain from testifying in court. He also threatened to kill the businessman and forced him to sign the compromise document.

On November 21, the Special Staff conducted a raid and apprehended the accused. Three criminal cases are already registered against the accused in Delhi and Haryana. The police are now searching for the pistol used in the incident and the settlement agreement; they are also investigating the roles of other suspects. A co-accused in the case, Narendra alias Bholu, has already been arrested; the Scorpio vehicle used in the crime was recovered from his possession.

Similar incidents: Naseem Durrani, wanted in Delhi murder near Kapil Mishra's office, killed in encounter

Gangster Naseem Durrani was killed in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. He was involved in the recent murder of 26-year-old Sameer outside Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra's camp office in Sonia Vihar area on November 16. As per reports, the gangster was encountered in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Noida STF. Naseem had approximately 25 serious cases registered against him, including murder, robbery, and attempted murder.

Gangster Naseem Durrani had over 25 serious criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and robbery against him. He carried a reward of Rs 50,000. He had allegedly been in contact with D company and underworld figure Chhota Shakeel, as per reports.

Punjab Police ASI murder case: Main shooter Happy Bahman arrested after gun battle

In a major breakthrough in the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh, the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested the alleged key shooter, Harpreet Singh alias Happy Bahman after a brief gun fight at a hotel in Zirakpur. A woman accompanying him was also arrested during the operation, as per police. An automatic weapon was recovered from the scene after the encounter. Harpreet Singh is a resident of Akbarpura Kacha Pacca in Patti, Tarn Taran. According to the police, the arrested criminal is a shooter for the foreign gangster Doni Bal.

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Naseem Durrani, wanted in Delhi murder near Kapil Mishra's office, killed in encounter