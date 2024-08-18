Delhi: Three traffic police personnel caught sharing bribe money on camera, suspended | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @KUNALKASHYAP_ST/X (SCREENGRAB) Traffic police officials distributing bribe money

Delhi LG VK Saxena suspended three traffic police personnel in Delhi after a video was widely circulated on social media showing them allegedly sharing cash. The viral video shows a traffic inspector talking to someone. After some time, the traffic police official makes a gesture following which the man leaves a few notes near him. The official picked the notes and started counting. In a second video, three traffic police personnel were distributing the money among themselves, including the one in the first video.

What did LG say?

The video is reportedly from inside a police checkpost in Gazipur of Thrill Lauri Circle. On Saturday, the Delhi Lt Governor took to X and said that all three police personnel were suspended. He said that the action was taken after taking cognisance of the video and preliminary investigation. He further added that a detailed departmental inquiry is also underway. It is said that the three traffic police personnel, include two assistant sub-inspectors.

