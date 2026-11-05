Two dead, 15 feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar

New Delhi:

A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning, killing two people and leaving at least others feared trapped under the debris, officials said. The incident was reported around 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazaar Metro station.

According to Delhi Police, two people have died, and many people been injured in the incident.

15 people feared trapped

At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, have been rushed to the spot. Senior officers are supervising the rescue operation, officials added.

"At least 15 people are feared trapped. Several have been injured. We received a call at 9.50 am. Teams from the NDMC, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and MCD are involved in the rescue operation," a DFS official said.

An eyewitness, Mohd Nayeem, said, "This happened around 9:00 or 9:30. We were asleep when we heard a crashing sound. We all got up and rushed outside. We thought our own house was collapsing. When we checked, we realized it was the house being built next door. Three or four lintels had already been cast, and they all collapsed at once. One of the injured laborers said there were about three or four people there. We saw a body being taken out. This building was under construction for the last 3-4 months."

Portion of 160-year-old MCD Town Hall collapses

Earlier on October 31, a section of the over 160-year-old MCD Town Hall in Chandni Chowk, already declared unsafe and cordoned off, collapsed after two days of heavy rainfall last week, bringing down the roof and two massive beams of its entrance porch and damaging adjoining portions of the heritage structure, an MCD official said on Wednesday.

The collapse also damaged the building's facade, part of the first floor and the walls around the main entrance porch. The clock installed above the entrance was also affected, while cracks appeared on an adjoining wall, he added.

The senior MCD official said the affected portion had already been declared unsafe and people had been advised not to visit or enter the area as a precautionary measure.

"The portion near the main entrance porch had already been identified as unsafe. People had been advised not to visit or enter that section as a precautionary measure. The area was not being used by visitors, and access had been restricted in view of its structural condition," the official said.

About Town Hall

The Town Hall, whose construction was completed in 1863, stands on the site of a aravanserai built by Jahanara Begum, daughter of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The adjoining garden was known as Begum ka Bagh.

Following the British takeover of Delhi in 1857, the caravanserai was demolished, and the garden was renamed Company Bagh. The present building subsequently came up at the site and initially housed the Delhi Institute, also known as the Lawrence Institute.

The complex later became the centre of municipal administration in the city and served as the municipality's headquarters for nearly 145 years, until the MCD shifted its operations to the new Civic Centre.

Over the years, the building underwent several additions and modifications.

Its Durbar Hall served as a venue for ceremonial receptions, official gatherings and important meetings. Another meeting hall in the complex was inaugurated by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on August 10, 1947, five days before Independence.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

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