Four dead, one injured in fire at electronic store in Delhi's Raja Garden

New Delhi:

At least four people died and one injured in fire at an electronic store in Delhi's Raja Garden on Monday. The fire was reported at 3.08 pm in an electronic shop, Mahajan Electronics, on the first floor of a four-storey building.

"We rushed five fire tenders to the site. Four people fell unconscious due to the smoke and were rushed to a nearby hospital by CATS ambulance," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Two women and a man died in the blaze, while another man is under treatment at a hospital, he said. The fire fighting operation was over at 4.10 pm, he added.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire on the ground and first floor. As per preliminary reports, four people working in the showroom on the third floor were trapped in the smoke.

The fire brigade rescued the four and admitted them to the hospital, two girls and one boy who were workers were declared dead in the hospital a while ago and one of their friends Sandeep is admitted to the hospital.