Three arrested for robbing a man of Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint in North Delhi

Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint in north Delhi's Patel Nagar, police announced on Thursday. The suspects, identified as Tarun Sehgal (28), Monu (26), and Himanshu (25), all have extensive criminal records.

According to police, Tarun Sehgal, the mastermind of the gang, was previously involved in a high-profile Rs 1.25 crore robbery in Civil Lines. Monu has a history of 15 criminal cases, including robbery, burglary, theft, and violations of the Arms Act. Himanshu is also implicated in several robbery cases.

Meanwhile, speaking of the development, the police said the incident occurred on June 20 at around 8:14 pm, when a PCR call was received reporting a bag containing cash being snatched at gunpoint by two unidentified bikers in the Patel Nagar area. The complainant, Praveen, who works as a cash collection agent for a private firm in Delhi, reported the incident to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena.

Praveen informed the police that he had collected Rs 10 lakh in cash and was en route to deliver it in Patel Nagar. At around 6 pm, near the gate of City Square Mall in Patel Nagar, two unknown individuals on a motorcycle approached him and forcibly took his bag at gunpoint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered, and an investigation commenced. A police team analyzed CCTV footage from the route taken by the accused and managed to identify all three suspects. Monu was the first to be apprehended on July 1. Information provided by Monu subsequently led to the arrests of Tarun Sehgal and Himanshu on July 3.

(With inputs from PTI)