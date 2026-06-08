Three Air India aircraft damaged by strong winds at Delhi airport

New Delhi:

Three Air India aircraft parked at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were damaged after strong winds and heavy rain caused ground support equipment to crash into them, airport officials said. The incident took place at Terminal 2 on Saturday night when sudden adverse weather conditions swept across the airport. According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo was displaced by the powerful winds and ended up colliding with the parked aircraft.

Aircraft removed from operations

Following the incident, all three affected Air India narrowbody aircraft were immediately taken out of service for inspection and repairs.

Sources said two of the aircraft suffered relatively minor damage and are expected to return to operations within a few days. However, the third aircraft reportedly sustained more significant damage and could remain grounded for a longer period.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. Airport authorities said the sudden storm caught ground crews by surprise.

According to DIAL, no advance weather warning was issued by Air Traffic Control regarding the change in weather conditions. Such warnings usually allow airlines and airport operators to secure equipment parked near aircraft before strong winds or storms arrive.

Officials said multiple pieces of ground equipment were also damaged during the incident. While the three damaged aircraft belonged to Air India, sources indicated that aircraft operated by other airlines may also have been affected by the sudden weather event.

One source said the area near an aircraft's stairway suffered considerable impact, requiring extensive safety checks before the aircraft can return to service.

Air India has not yet issued an official statement on the matter. The latest event also comes months after an Air India Airbus A350 was damaged at the Delhi airport after reportedly ingesting an unsecured baggage container while taxiing in dense fog.