Thar falls from first floor of showroom during delivery in Delhi's Preet Vihar | Video The vehicle was being delivered to a customer, Maani Pawar, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. She had come to the showroom with her husband Pradeep to take delivery of the vehicle.

New Delhi:

In a shocking mishap, a brand new Thar Roxx car fell from the first floor of a showroom onto the footpath below while the owner was receiving its delivery. The incident took place on Sunday at the Shiva Auto Car Mahindra showroom in Delhi’s Nirman Vihar.

The vehicle was being delivered to a customer, Maani Pawar, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. She had come to the showroom with her husband Pradeep to take delivery of the vehicle.

A video capturing the aftermath of the crash, with the overturned car lying on the road beneath the showroom, quickly went viral across social media platforms.

No injuries reported

At the time of the incident, Maani, her husband and a showroom employee named Vikas were inside the vehicle. Vikas was reportedly explaining the functions of the car when he started the engine. In an unexpected turn of events, the vehicle suddenly fell from the first floor of the showroom onto the pavement outside.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fall. No formal complaint was filed by any party involved.

A call was received regarding the incident from Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar.

Speeding Thar kills 45-year-old in Rajendra Nagar

Earlier, a tragic accident occurred on August 31 in Rajendra Nagar when a speeding Mahindra Thar, allegedly driven by an intoxicated man, struck a two-wheeler, fatally injuring its rider.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Gunjan Luthra, a resident of West Patel Nagar, owned a car dealership in Karol Bagh. He was immediately rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The accused driver was arrested at the scene.

Police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Rajendra Nagar police station.