18-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi's Karawal Nagar, police launch investigation Delhi crime news: Police teams have been mobilised to trace and arrest the accused as quickly as possible.

Delhi crime news: An 18-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed to death in the Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi, said police on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Street Number 8 in Shiv Vihar on Monday night. The police said that they received information about the murder at around 11 pm.

What happened in Shiv Vihar?

According to the police, on March 17, at around 11:01 pm, the police received information at Karawal Nagar police station regarding the stabbing of a person. The police team immediately reached the spot near street number 8 of Shiv Vihar. At the spot, the police found that a person aged around 18 years had been stabbed. The injured was taken to GTB Hospital by PCR van, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have been called in to inspect the scene of the incident. Meanwhile, police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest.

Youth stabbed to death in Mangolpuri

Earlier, a similar incident occurred in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area where a youth was stabbed to death, triggering public outrage. Enraged locals took to the streets and brought vehicular movement to a standstill.

According to reports, unidentified assailants attacked the youth with sharp weapons. He was rushed to the hospital by his family but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident sparked anger among residents, who staged a protest by blocking roads. In view of the tense situation, a heavy police presence was deployed to maintain law and order.

