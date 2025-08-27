Teen driving car hits pedestrian, drags him for 600 metres in Delhi; victim dies The police investigation revealed that the red car was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, whom the police took into custody along with the car.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, a man was killed after being hit and dragged for nearly 600 metres by a car driven by a minor boy. The incident occurred on Saturday evening (August 23) and has sparked outrage.

The victim has been identified as Sujeet Mandal, a resident of Raja Vihar in Badli Industrial Area. He worked at a PVC pipe manufacturing factory and had left work around 7 pm when tragedy struck.

16-year-old boy detained

According to police, a red Hyundai i10 car, driven at high speed by a 16-year-old boy, hit Sujeet. The impact was so strong that the victim got stuck in the car's wheel, and the teenager dragged him for nearly 600 metres along the road. A cyclist informed the boy and asked the teen to stop, but he kept driving until Sujeet's body finally came out. The driver then fled the scene.

Police launched an investigation and, using CCTV footage and the car's registration number, traced the vehicle to a Rohini resident. Within six hours after the incident, the accused was detained along with the car.

Sujeet's family raised serious allegations

While police have registered a case of hit-and-run and negligent driving, Sujeet's family has raised serious allegations. They claimed that this was not an accident but a planned murder.

According to them, Sujeet had been facing threats from people at his workplace. "Sujeet's body was in a terrible condition; one of his eyes was missing. This cannot just be an accident," Sujeet's family alleged.

The victim's family filed a murder complaint with the police so that every aspect could be investigated.