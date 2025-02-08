Delhi: BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, newly-elected Jangpura MLA, alleges attack on victory rally by AAP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tarvinder Singh Marwah took out a victory rally after his win in Jangpura.

Delhi Election Results: Newly-elected BJP MLA from Jangpura, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, has filed a complaint at the Sunlight Colony police station after an alleged stone-pelting attack on his victory rally. In his complaint, he claimed that the attack was orchestrated by supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

According to Marwah, the incident occurred near Ashram Bridge when his supporters organised a car rally to celebrate his victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. He has accused AAP leader Sandeep Singh Goga and his brother-in-law of inciting a mob to attack the rally.

"As soon as the peaceful rally passed under the Ashram Bridge, near the Marwah Building Material shop, stones were hurled at my supporters' vehicles. Sandeep Singh Goga and his brother-in-law provoked the attackers because they are my political rivals and have threatened me on multiple occasions," Marwah alleged in his complaint. As per the information, the Police have registered the complaint and are investigating the matter.

Marwah defeats Sisodia in Jangpura

Notably, Tarvinder Singh Marwah defeated former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia by a margin of 675 votes. As per the Election Commission, Marwah was polled a total of 38,859 votes, while Sisodia received 38,184 votes. Congress leader Farhad Suri stood third with 7,350 votes.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025

It should be mentioned here that the BJP won 48 seats in the Delhi assembly polls. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party was reduced to just 22 seats. Several prominent leaders of AAP including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have lost polls. The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics. The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national captial, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls.

