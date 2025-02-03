Talkatora Stadium to be named after Valmiki if BJP comes to power in Delhi, says Parvesh Verma

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB BJP candidate Parvesh Verma

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: BJP candidates from New Delhi constituency Pravesh Verma on Monday said Talkatora Stadium will be named after Valmiki if the BJP comes to power in Delhi. He said that Talkatora is a stadium and its the name given during Mughal times. “Today I am announcing that when the NDMC Council meets after February 8, a proposal to rename this stadium to "Bhagwan Maharshi Valmiki" will be proposed and passed.

Targeting Kejriwal, he said whether Kejriwal calls him a goon or tries to stop women from working, but everyone knows that he is going from power. “Today, Kejriwal is calling Valmiki Samaj gangster because Valmiki Samaj has boycotted him,” he said.

Last week, Parvesh Verma filed a complaint with ACB against Kejriwal, alleging corruption concerning Delhi Sports University (DSU).

Verma, who is contesting Delhi polls from the New Delhi seat against Kejriwal, in his complaint alleged "corrupt misappropriation of public funds" through "the abuse of official positions to gain wrongful benefits". The complaint has been filed with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government.

Verma's advocate, Vivek Garg, told ANI that this was "a huge fraud" with the students of Delhi and a complaint has been filed with the ACB on behalf of the BJP candidate.

"This is a huge fraud where Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers have embezzled Rs 48 crore on paper for which our team of lawyers have filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch on behalf of Parvesh Verma... the location he (Kejriwal) has mentioned does not even have a brick. This is a huge fraud with the students of Delhi...," Garg said.

"Such expenditure requires the approval of the Cabinet, which includes the Finance Minister and the Education Minister and so they are all involved in this case... DCP Madam has assured us that there will be a fair investigation, and a high-level investigation of the case will start immediately... We have filed a complaint with RTI evidence...," he added.

Verma had earlier filed a formal complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against Kejriwal, a former Delhi Chief Minister, and other officials for alleged corruption in the installation of CCTV cameras in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency.