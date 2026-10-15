'Will take all possible measures': Delhi Police assures HC on CJP's October 16 protest at Connaught Place

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Thursday (October 15) assured the High Court that it would take "all possible measures" to manage the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its leader Abhijit Dipke in light of their call for a protest at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday (October 16). The assurance came during a plea by a Palika Bazar vendor citing concerns over business disruption and loss of livelihood.

The High Court recorded the assurance and posted the matter for November 3.

HC refuses to restrain CJP from holding protest

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma was hearing a plea by a Connaught Place vendor seeking a direction to the police to regulate the protest as per the existing law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The High Court refused to restrain the CJP and Dipke from holding a protest at the Central Park, even as it took on record the police's assurance that all possible steps would be taken to regulate and control their activity.

The petitioner's senior counsel told the court that traders and vendors could be left struggling if central Delhi witnessed another weekend of closures due to protests during the festive season.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma submitted that steps had been taken to regulate the activities of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and assured the court that the petitioner's concerns would be addressed.

While the petitioner's counsel urged the bench to issue a specific direction restraining the CJP, the court declined to entertain the request, saying, "Don't insist. We have passed the order."

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court against the CJP's proposed protest in Connaught Place on Friday.

What did the petition say?

The petition was filed by Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed street vendor at Palika Bazar. He sought to prevent the gathering announced for 5 pm on October 16 at Central Park in Connaught Place, which is situated directly above the underground market.

The petition alleges that protests and prolonged traffic blockades in central Delhi have repeatedly disrupted access to markets, causing vendors and other small traders to lose their daily earnings. It urges the authorities to enforce existing restrictions on demonstrations and keep public roads and pedestrian pathways accessible.

"In the heart of Connaught Place Central Park, a protest is called. It seems we are being targeted. This is not a site (for protest). They have already started shutting down. This is the Dussehra weekend. This protest has to be stopped," the petitioner's senior counsel had said while mentioning the matter in the morning.

The petitioner contends that Central Park is not among the venues designated for protests under the Delhi Police order issued on October 11, 2026, which de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

The petitioner has argued that the authorities have repeatedly failed to enforce restrictions governing demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, resulting in road blockades and disruption of commercial activity in the surrounding areas.

CJP announces fresh protest in Delhi's Connaught Place

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday called for a Tiranga march at Central Park in Delhi's business hub on October 16, urging "patriots" to gather with the national flag, alleging that CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been "jailed only for unfurling the tricolour".

Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a protest area.

Dipke said they would show that waving the Tricolour is not a crime and urged those unable to travel to Delhi to organise Tiranga marches in their respective cities. He also expressed apprehension that he could be jailed as well.

"As you know, Saurav and Ashu have been jailed only for unfurling the tricolour. I urge all patriots who love the tricolour to come to Central Park, Connaught Place at 5 pm on October 16 with the national flag. We will show that waving a tiranga is not a crime," Dipke said.

"Those who cannot come to Delhi, take out tiranga marches in your cities in the evening, and show that the tricolour is our pride," he said.

"I also may be jailed after this, but I am not worried. Tricolour is my pride, and I will raise it," the CJP founder added.

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