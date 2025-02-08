Swati Maliwal's Mahabharat meme: 'AAP faces revenge of 'Draupadi' in Delhi Election'

Follow us on Image Source : X Swati Maliwal shared the post on social media

As the Delhi election results continue to roll in with BJP edging towards victory, one person seems to be having the time of her life—Swati Maliwal. The AAP Rajya Sabha MP, who has been tirelessly touring the streets of Delhi during the election season, might not have won any election votes herself, but she’s certainly winning the meme game. And it’s no surprise, given the latest gem she posted on social media.

In a move that could only be described as ‘bold political commentary,’ Maliwal shared a picture of Draupadi’s disrobing from the Mahabharata—an iconic image often used to symbolize betrayal and injustice. No caption. No context. Just the picture. But, with AAP reeling from what seems like a massive defeat, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out who the culprit in this scenario is.

For the uninitiated, Draupadi’s disrobing scene is about as subtle as a sledgehammer when it comes to signaling a betrayal. So, naturally, the internet exploded with hot takes, speculations, and some good ol’ fashioned online drama. Many users took it as a jab at Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, particularly his treatment of women in Delhi. A couple of cheeky commentators even went as far as to suggest that this was the final blow to AAP’s pride—and who needs a "Modi wave" when you have Swati Maliwal shaking up Delhi politics from the sidelines?

But wait, it gets better. As if the image of Draupadi wasn’t enough to get social media buzzing, Swati doubled down with a follow-up tweet: "Ahankar Ravan ka bhi nahi bacha tha" (Translation: Even Ravan couldn’t save himself in the end). And yes, the internet promptly went wild with it. From one comment reading, “One woman destroyed AAP’s wave,” to another calling her “the game changer of the Delhi elections,” Maliwal seems to have won herself a fanbase—if not for her political prowess, then certainly for her meme game.

To be fair, with AAP on the ropes, Kejriwal probably could have used a few more memes from Maliwal to help him. Instead, he’s left defending his legacy while Swati Maliwal runs victory laps, meme-style. Whether this reflects badly on AAP’s leadership or simply showcases the online power of meme warriors, one thing is clear: politics in Delhi has officially gone viral.