'Dummy CM': AAP MP Swati Maliwal slams party's decision to make Atishi Delhi Chief Minister

AAP leader Atishi, who is poised to become the next Chief Minister of Delhi, has faced criticism from her own party's Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal. Maliwal remarked that Atishi is merely a 'dummy CM,' but stressed that the matter is related to national security.

She accused Atishi's parents of attempting to prevent the execution of terrorist Afzal Guru. "Today is a sad day for Delhi. A woman is being appointed as the Chief Minister of Delhi whose family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from hanging. Her parents even wrote mercy petitions to the Honorable President, seeking to save Afzal Guru, asserting that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in a political conspiracy. Although Atishi Marlena is just a 'Dummy CM,' this matter concerns the security of the country. May God safeguard Delhi!" said Swati Maliwal in an X post.

Atishi to be new Delhi CM

Atishi will take over as the new Chief Minister of Delhi following incumbent Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. The party unanimously agreed after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators on Tuesday.

Atishi, an MLA from Kalkaji, is currently serving as Minister of Education, PWD, Culture and Tourism in the Delhi Government. She also served as Advisor to the Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, primarily on education, from July 2015 to 17 April 2018.

Atishi's political career

Several key figures, who have been with the party since its early days, continue to play a crucial role in strengthening it. Atishi is one such prominent face of AAP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Atishi was among the first candidates announced by AAP, representing East Delhi. Her early involvement with the party and her efforts have solidified her as a significant leader within the party's ranks. Atishi, an MLA from Kalkaji, is a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party and currently serving as Minister of Education, PWD, Culture and Tourism in the Delhi Government. She also served as Advisor to the Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, primarily on education, from July 2015 to 17 April 2018.

In January 2013, Atishi became actively involved in the policy formulation of the Aam Aadmi Party. She played a crucial role in supporting the Jal Satyagraha in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, in 2015, a significant protest led by AAP leader and activist Alok Agarwal. Atishi not only contributed to the protests but also assisted in the legal battle that followed. After the 2020 Delhi elections, Atishi was appointed as AAP's in-charge for its Goa unit, further expanding her responsibilities within the party.

